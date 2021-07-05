Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.29. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

