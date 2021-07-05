Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.56.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 3.11. Everi has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

