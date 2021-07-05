Everipedia (IQ) Trading 46% Higher This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $138.06 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00138203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00167011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.45 or 1.00251388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00911082 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,273,109 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,444,063 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

