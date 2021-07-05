EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Update

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

