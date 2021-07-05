EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches Market Cap of $29,681.87

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $29,681.87 and $6,045.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00097936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00812860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

