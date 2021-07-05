Exosis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Exosis has a total market cap of $19,390.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,591.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,211.11 or 0.06582404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.24 or 0.01492171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00407771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00160323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00626607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00425133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00337059 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.