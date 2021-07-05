Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $957,887.34

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $957,887.34 and approximately $682.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,633.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.47 or 0.06642359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.50 or 0.01505776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00409812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00161734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00632837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00419932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00334334 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.