F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce sales of $304.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.25 million to $309.21 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

FNB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 1,289,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

