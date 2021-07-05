Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,292,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $10,380,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $7,266,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $3,457,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $2,595,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCB remained flat at $$10.25 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,835. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

