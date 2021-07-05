Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,052. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87.

