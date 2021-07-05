Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 315,200 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,200 shares during the period. GoodRx makes up 1.7% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of GoodRx worth $46,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 492,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares in the company, valued at $103,592,741.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $9,903,815.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 940,944 shares valued at $35,118,701. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

