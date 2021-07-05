Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

GTPBU traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $10.22. 486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.