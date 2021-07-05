Fastcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $515.00 (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. Fastcoin has a total market capitalization of $298,541.08 and $515.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fastcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Fastcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fastcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00818938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.72 or 0.08004488 BTC.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

Fastcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The Reddit community for Fastcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives. “

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fastcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fastcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.