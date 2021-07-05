Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after acquiring an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $44.50 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.