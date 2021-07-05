Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 717 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in TE Connectivity by 114.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,364,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,140,000 after purchasing an additional 728,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $138.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.15 and a 1 year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

