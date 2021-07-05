Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $414,000 in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $34,429,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $17,513,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $17,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

