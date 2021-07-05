Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $560,000 in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,967,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIXT shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.72 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

