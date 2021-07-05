Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $77.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

