Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Position Lowered by Professional Planning

Professional Planning lessened its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Professional Planning owned about 1.72% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCOR. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

FCOR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.85. 9,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,438. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $57.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08.

