Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 200.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

