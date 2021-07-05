FIL Ltd Purchases 2,659 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $31,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $164.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.87 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

