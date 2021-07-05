Financial Comparison: Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) and Its Rivals

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ: AMTI) is one of 849 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Applied Molecular Transport to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Molecular Transport N/A -51.27% -48.04% Applied Molecular Transport Competitors -2,695.99% -174.82% -28.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Molecular Transport and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Molecular Transport 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Molecular Transport Competitors 4641 17725 39041 769 2.58

Applied Molecular Transport currently has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.90%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.14%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Molecular Transport N/A -$66.56 million -15.69 Applied Molecular Transport Competitors $1.71 billion $124.22 million -2.06

Applied Molecular Transport’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Applied Molecular Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Applied Molecular Transport beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It is also involved in developing AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

