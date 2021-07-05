Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Hits $62.32 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Firo has a market capitalization of $62.32 million and $9.06 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00015194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,048.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.90 or 0.06549172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.09 or 0.01504009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00408429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.97 or 0.00643105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00423285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00333864 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,047,380 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

