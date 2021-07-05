First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.