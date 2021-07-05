First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

