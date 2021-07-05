First Manhattan Co. Buys 2,650 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:BB opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.75 and a beta of 1.26. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

