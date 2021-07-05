First Manhattan Co. Has $366,000 Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Verso worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verso by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 231,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verso by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new position in Verso in the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verso by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Verso by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

