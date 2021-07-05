First Manhattan Co. Makes New $311,000 Investment in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWTR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $11,602,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $4,701,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,737,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VWTR opened at $13.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.23% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.