First Manhattan Co. Purchases 775 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

