First Manhattan Co. Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

