First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

