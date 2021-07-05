First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

