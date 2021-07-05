First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $136,000 Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SPX were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SPX by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SPX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth $459,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.