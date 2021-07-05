First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in J2 Global by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,047,000.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $139.78 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.70.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

