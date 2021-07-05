First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 660 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AAR were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $38.12 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

