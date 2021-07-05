First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FSTF opened at $0.26 on Monday. First State Financial has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.
About First State Financial
