First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FSTF opened at $0.26 on Monday. First State Financial has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.

About First State Financial

First State Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First State Bank, which provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the west central region of Florida. The company primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans.

