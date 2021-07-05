First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.39. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $93.46.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 159.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.