First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 2.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $48.40. 22,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,467. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17.

