Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,741,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,345 shares of company stock worth $21,960,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after buying an additional 332,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

FND remained flat at $$105.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

