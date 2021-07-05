Flow Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $10.11 or 0.00030201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $429.11 million and $59.98 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00135024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00168735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.67 or 1.00447600 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

