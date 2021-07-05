Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 931,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 840,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

