Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 453,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.04. 69,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,041. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.