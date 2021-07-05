Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRTN opened at $0.17 on Monday. Fortran has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.

Get Fortran alerts:

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.