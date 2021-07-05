Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FRTN opened at $0.17 on Monday. Fortran has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.
Fortran Company Profile
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.