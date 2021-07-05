Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,021,000 after purchasing an additional 249,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $99.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.