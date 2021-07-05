Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.17. 5,719,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.24. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

