Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.97. 1,470,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,961. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

