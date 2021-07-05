Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,762,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

