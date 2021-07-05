Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. 28,993,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,083,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

