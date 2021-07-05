Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,077,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $147.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

