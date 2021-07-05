Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $6.73 Million in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.10 million and a PE ratio of 76.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,909 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,341 in the last quarter.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

